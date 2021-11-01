Bastrykin proposed to introduce mandatory genomic registration of migrants :: Society :: RBC

According to Bastrykin, this would make it possible to make more effective control over the stay of migrants in the country. However, similar initiatives have been under way for at least a decade.

All labor migrants from neighboring countries must undergo genomic registration, said the chairman of the IC, Alexander Bastrykin, in an interview with Interfax.

Bastrykin explains his initiative by an increase in the number of especially dangerous crimes committed by newcomers. “In the structure of the crime of migrants, there are tendencies for the growth of illegal acts that have an increased social danger, in particular, extremism – by 33%, terrorism – by 26%, murders – by 8%, rape – by 5%,” Bastrykin said.

According to him, for greater control over the migration process, it is necessary to codify and make uniform the entire volume of regulatory legal acts in this area. “Currently, migration issues are regulated by hundreds of regulations. And this is a multifaceted and rather complicated regulatory framework. Therefore, the issue of codification of migration legislation is clearly ripe, ”Bastrykin said. In particular, this process could define the procedure for registering migrants – including fingerprinting and genomic registration.

Genomic registration is the taking of a DNA sample from a person. It is regulated by the law “On State Genomic Registration in the Russian Federation”, adopted in 2008. Now, in accordance with it, persons convicted and serving a sentence of imprisonment for committing grave or especially grave crimes, as well as all categories of crimes against sexual inviolability and sexual freedom of the individual, must undergo mandatory genomic registration. Also, DNA samples can be taken during investigative actions and from unidentified corpses.