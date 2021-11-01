Batman Robert Pattinson will be part of the Justice League

When “Batman” Matt Reeves will be released next March and will put a final exclamation mark on a project that has suffered from multiple setbacks.

Initially, Ben Affleck was supposed to play the main role, act as a director and look for a co-writer of the film’s script. It was planned that the Dark Knight will fight Deathstroke Joe Manganiello, but Affleck gave up the director’s chair and essentially lost all interest in the DC MCU. Reeves replaced him to rework the project from scratch.

Robert Pattinson was selected before “Batman” faced problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to production stops and the postponement of the release date. Less than a year away from release, and until recently, all we knew for sure was that the reboot would not be part of the DCEU.

However, insider Mikey Sutton reports that Pattinson’s Dark Knight may end up joining the rebooted Justice League in the future when the team’s next iteration gathers members from all over the DC multiverse. Reeves has in the past insisted that Batman should not be confined within a single universe in order to allow him to retain complete creative control. However, it is much more profitable for a studio to promote an entire franchise rather than a standalone project, so there is a chance that the new Bruce Wayne will meet other heroes.

It is worth noting that the information above is currently only a rumor, so we should wait for official confirmation or denial.