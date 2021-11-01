Bayraktar strike: Ukrainian establishment is militant

For about 30 seconds, the drone holds the gun crew at gunpoint. As soon as there is any movement on the ground, it strikes. The smoke dissipates a little, you can see how a man runs away. This footage was shown a hundred times by all Ukrainian TV channels, in the talk show studios they admired the power of Turkish weapons that Ukraine had purchased, and began to threaten the Donbass republics: “Let our enemy know, if he thinks and advances further on our territories, he will simply wash off in blood ! “

On some TV channels, having studied the tactical and technical characteristics of drones, they indulged in dangerous fantasies: a Russian city was targeted on the drawn map: “Bayraktar’s radius of action is 150 kilometers, and the version that Ukraine bought is 300 kilometers. This is like the distance from Kharkov to Voronezh “

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took responsibility for this strike, named the place – the village of Granitnoe, this is between Donetsk and Mariupol, a gray zone, an area where the deployment of heavy weapons is prohibited. The shot was allegedly fired from a considerable distance; the drone allegedly did not cross the demarcation line. But it doesn’t really matter at all. Clause 7 of the Minsk agreements was still grossly violated. It directly refers to the prohibition of flights of military aircraft, and drones can only be used by the OSCE mission to carry out its monitoring functions. Naturally, in the Donbass this was regarded as a provocation.

Commander-in-chief Zelenskiy first commented on the Bayraktar strike a few days later during his trip to Odessa. He also saw nothing of the kind in the violation of the Minsk memorandum.

“As for drones and other weapons, I believe that in Ukraine they are for defense. And when the Ukrainian army feels that it is necessary to defend its land, it does so,” Zelensky said.

In Odessa, the Ukrainian president inspected the new Ukrainian ships. The first is the icebreaker James Clark Ross from Great Britain, launched in 1990, from which it was bought for $ 5 million. The British used it as a floating laboratory, but before being sent to Ukraine, all the equipment was removed from it. The second ship built in 1984 was donated by Belgium. It furrowed almost 1 million kilometers of seas, served Brussels faithfully for 37 years and came to the Odessa harbor in a somewhat unpresentable form.

But these are all civilian vessels. The military, apparently, really liked the Turkish combat drones, and they are ready to buy more. Now, according to the Air Force, the Armed Forces have at their disposal 12 Bayraktar drones, several hundred ammunition for them and a control station. According to experts, such weapons can be successfully used where there is no developed air defense system, that is, in local conflicts. Ukraine, which continues its civil war against its population, is just right.

And now footage appears on the Web of how the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass are deploying tanks, armored personnel carriers, barrel and rocket artillery by rail.

The Ukrainian establishment is militant. From somewhere, self-confidence flashed through. The German Foreign Ministry, which condemned Kiev’s behavior and the use of Bayraktar, was invited by the Ukrainian ambassador to do other things. For the Kiev authorities, the victory of Ukrainian lawyers in the Dutch court, where the fate of the Scythian gold was decided, turned out to be spiritually uplifting.

Back in 2013, these most valuable exhibits from Crimea, where they were once dug up, went to an exhibition in the Netherlands, and after the events of 2014 they got stuck there. The Dutch decided that the treasures belonged to Kiev.

“The long-awaited victory in the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. Scythian gold is returning to Ukraine. Following it, we will return the Crimea,” Zelensky said.

These threats were immediately followed by a response from Simferopol. “We cannot promise anything to Zelensky, except for a donut hole. Crimea is Russia, and this issue is closed,” said the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

And for the gold of the Scythians, the authorities of the republic said, they will still fight.