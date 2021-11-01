Berliner Zeitung: Europe has unexpectedly changed its attitude towards Nord Stream 2

The West has abruptly changed its mind about the need to launch Nord Stream 2, according to the German Berliner Zeitung. It is noted that in Europe the requirements for the prompt launch of the gas pipeline are growing. The traditional opponents of the project are the United States and some Eastern European countries such as Poland. The CEO of the Austrian energy company OMV believes that the launch of Nord Stream 2 will help avoid a crisis in winter.

In Germany, Gerhard Schroeder has traditionally been a supporter of the Russian project. Most of the “greens” are against the pipeline. But in Britain “new tones” sound, and they already look at the gas problem differently. In particular, the Guardian is quoted as saying: “It may well be true at the same time that Russia is not to blame for Europe’s vulnerability in the energy sector, and that the Kremlin is using this weakness to wreak havoc for political and economic reasons.”

Meanwhile, Gazprom and Moldova have agreed to extend the contract for the supply of natural gas for five years. This happened against the background of a state of emergency declared in Moldova due to the rise in gas prices by Gazprom from $ 550 per thousand cubic meters to $ 790.