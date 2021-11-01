https://ria.ru/20211031/bayden-1757131084.html

Biden answered the question about the record drop in ratings

US President Joe Biden said that he does not pay attention to the drop in the rating and was not elected for the sake of approval in the framework of public opinion polls. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that he does not pay attention to the drop in the rating and was not elected for the sake of approval in the framework of polls. “Polls can fall, rise. At first they were higher, then they fell to the middle, then they rose, now they are down again. it happened, but that’s not why I was elected, not in order to determine how I work on polls. I was elected to be sure that I can fulfill as President of the United States what I promised, “Biden said at a press conference on the outcome of the G20 summit. He stressed that the United States received significant support at the G20 summit. “The United States is the most critical part of the entire agenda,” said the US President. Earlier it was reported that Biden’s popularity in the first nine months as the leader of the United States is falling faster than that of previous presidents.

