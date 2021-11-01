Biden approves Turkey’s purchase of F-16 fighters

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the purchase of American F-16 fighters at the G-20 summit, reports TASS…

“We discussed the aircraft situation in Biden and how best to resolve the existing issues. Biden reacted positively to the issue of our acquisition of the F-16, ”Erdogan said.

Formerly head of Turkey’s defense industry, Ismail Demir statedthat Ankara could buy Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighters if the United States suspends the F-16 sales process.

Reuters sources said that in order to modernize its air force, Turkey wants to buy from the United States 40 multifunctional F-16 fighters worth billions of dollars. The source did not name the exact amount. Taking into account that the F-16, according to the international aviation portal AeroTime Hub, costs from $ 30 million (old modifications) to $ 64 million (Block 70/72 modifications), the total cost of the contract can be estimated in the range from $ 1.2 to $ 2. 5 billion. Read more in the material “Newspapers.Ru“.