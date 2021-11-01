Biden called which decision of Russia and OPEC + on oil would be wrong :: Politics :: RBK

The President of the United States emphasized that large oil-producing countries cannot refuse to increase oil production, since this, among other things, negatively affects the cost of gasoline for American consumers.

Joe Biden speaks at the G20 summit in Italy

(Photo: Ettore Ferrari / Ansa / TASS)



The refusal of Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries to increase oil production amid rising prices for oil products is a wrong step. This was stated by US President Joe Biden, speaking at a press conference in Rome at the end of the G20 summit.

“I think the idea that Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as other major oil producing countries, will not produce more oil so people can get to work is wrong,” he said.

In addition, answering the question of what the White House intends to do to increase production by OPEC + countries, Biden said that he would not like to talk about these steps until they are taken.

The American president also stressed that he could not agree with an unlimited increase in gasoline prices in the United States as a result of limiting oil production. “The rise in the cost of gasoline is hitting working-class families. Gasoline is needed so that they can take the children to school, for school buses to run, ”he added.