Biden commented on the future of the JCPOA – Russia news today

Biden commented on the future of the JCPOA
US President Joe Biden said that a return to nuclear agreements would depend on Iran’s actions, as well as pressure from US allies. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
2021-10-31T23: 01
2021-10-31T23: 01
2021-11-01T10: 22
WASHINGTON, October 31 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said a return to the nuclear deal would depend on Iranian action as well as pressure from US allies. The leaders of the US, UK, France and Germany discussed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome ways to encourage Iran to return to negotiations on a JCPOA in Vienna, US leader Joe Biden said Sunday. The leaders of the four countries also “discussed how to encourage Iran to return to serious negotiations in good faith.”
