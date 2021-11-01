https://ria.ru/20211031/svpd-1757129369.html

Biden commented on the future of the JCPOA

Biden commented on the future of the JCPOA – Russia news today

Biden commented on the future of the JCPOA

US President Joe Biden said that a return to nuclear agreements would depend on Iran’s actions, as well as pressure from US allies. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-10-31T23: 01

2021-10-31T23: 01

2021-11-01T10: 22

in the world

USA

Rome

France

United Kingdom

joe biden

big twenty

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (CAP)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757150770_0:477:2794:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e56d77ba12b503c866d52dc33611cbfa.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 31 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said a return to the nuclear deal would depend on Iranian action as well as pressure from US allies. The leaders of the US, UK, France and Germany discussed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome ways to encourage Iran to return to negotiations on a JCPOA in Vienna, US leader Joe Biden said Sunday. The leaders of the four countries also “discussed how to encourage Iran to return to serious negotiations in good faith.”

https://ria.ru/20211031/iran-1757103225.html

USA

Rome

France

United Kingdom

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757150770_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e52490b9fc94960c3166b916bddc514.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, rome, france, uk, joe biden, the big twenty, joint comprehensive plan of action (cfd)