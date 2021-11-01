https://ria.ru/20211031/bayden-1757128222.html

Biden disappointed with “de facto absence” of Russian and Chinese leaders in G20

Biden disappointed with the “de facto absence” of the leaders of Russia and China at the G20 – Russia news today

Biden disappointed with “de facto absence” of Russian and Chinese leaders in G20

US President Joe Biden claims that Moscow and Beijing “de facto did not attend” the G20 climate summit. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-10-31T22: 38

2021-10-31T22: 38

2021-11-01T08: 48

in the world

g20 summit

China

big twenty

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751705820_0 0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_dd2a0119d48b2dd4df2c280b55fefe76.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 31 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden claims that Moscow and Beijing “de facto did not attend” the G20 climate summit. – or a commitment to deal with climate change, “Biden said at a press conference in Rome following the G20.” I think you will see that we have made significant progress, but more needs to be done. But that will require us to focus on what China is not doing, what Russia is not doing, what Saudi Arabia is not doing, “Biden added.

https://ria.ru/20211031/dragi-1757124477.html

China

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751705820_28-0:2757:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2ebf074ce87262c12fe5ea298a4eef99.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, g20 summit, china, big twenty, russia