https://ria.ru/20211031/bayden-1757128222.html
Biden disappointed with “de facto absence” of Russian and Chinese leaders in G20
Biden disappointed with the “de facto absence” of the leaders of Russia and China at the G20 – Russia news today
Biden disappointed with “de facto absence” of Russian and Chinese leaders in G20
US President Joe Biden claims that Moscow and Beijing “de facto did not attend” the G20 climate summit. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
2021-10-31T22: 38
2021-10-31T22: 38
2021-11-01T08: 48
in the world
g20 summit
China
big twenty
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751705820_0 0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_dd2a0119d48b2dd4df2c280b55fefe76.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 31 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden claims that Moscow and Beijing “de facto did not attend” the G20 climate summit. – or a commitment to deal with climate change, “Biden said at a press conference in Rome following the G20.” I think you will see that we have made significant progress, but more needs to be done. But that will require us to focus on what China is not doing, what Russia is not doing, what Saudi Arabia is not doing, “Biden added.
https://ria.ru/20211031/dragi-1757124477.html
China
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751705820_28-0:2757:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2ebf074ce87262c12fe5ea298a4eef99.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, g20 summit, china, big twenty, russia
Biden disappointed with “de facto absence” of Russian and Chinese leaders in G20