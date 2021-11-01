https://ria.ru/20211031/bayden-1757130513.html
Biden gave advice to Russia on oil production
Refusal of Russia and Saudi Arabia to increase oil production would be wrong, said US President Joe Biden. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The refusal of Russia and Saudi Arabia to increase oil production would be wrong, said US President Joe Biden. “I think the idea that Russia, Saudi Arabia and other major producers will not pump out more so that people have gasoline to get to work and back, wrong, “Biden said at a press conference following the G20 summit.
