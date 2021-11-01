Biden was disappointed by the absence of Putin at the G20 summit in Rome

Joe Biden

(Photo: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)



US President Joe Biden announced his disappointment over the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Rome. He announced this, speaking at a press conference in Rome at the end of the summit.

“The disappointment concerns the fact that Russia and not only Russia, but also China de facto did not appear to discuss commitments on climate change issues,” he said.

Thus, Biden responded to a request from journalists to comment on the statements of “some non-governmental organizations” that the G20 climate agreements do not inspire confidence. The US President also called for focusing on “what China is not doing, what Russia is not doing, what Saudi Arabia is not doing” on climate issues.

The annual G20 summit was held in the Italian capital from October 30 to 31. The G20 meeting participants, following two days of discussions in Rome, reached an agreement on limiting global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, but acknowledged that achieving this goal would require significant and effective measures from the entire world community.