Biden’s distrust rating has broken the previous record – Gazeta.Ru

President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to its lowest level since taking office, reaching 42% – a recent study showing just over 44% support for American citizens. The survey was conducted NBC News…

It is reported that 54% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s work as president.

During the nine months of Biden’s presidency, his approval rating has dropped significantly with respect to how the president handles certain issues. The study noted that in October, 51% of respondents said they approve of the president’s measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, up from 69% in April. Last month, only 40% approved Biden’s economic solution, up from 52% in April this year.

“The promises of the Biden presidency – knowledge, competence and stability in difficult times – have been challenged,” said sociologist Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey.

At the end of October, it became known that Biden’s rating for the first nine months as head of state fell enough to be below the level of support of any other American leader since World War II. Biden’s popularity began to wane in July, when the incidence of coronavirus increased in the country, and the inconsistent withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in late August only made matters worse.