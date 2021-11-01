Binance Cryptocurrency Withdrawal Returns To Normal After Systemic Lag

Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, announced it would suspend the withdrawal of all transactions on its platform on Monday morning due to a “large accumulation” of data. CEO Changpeng Zhao assured all users that the tools were safe before functionality was restored.

The platform shared this announcement on its official Twitter page in a thread, stating:

We’re on it. NArFU Funds https://t.co/LbJbZsVhl0— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 1, 2021

After the initial shutdown, Binance informed users of the resumption of withdrawal operations, but canceled this action after just 20 minutes. The firm has apologized to its global customer base for the inconvenience and shared that all further updates will be announced in a thread.

In a tweet that received nearly 4,500 likes and 975 comments, some users of the social media platform took the saga lightly, stating that all funds are SAFU – a common phrase used by the cryptocurrency community to refer to safe financial assets. were originally attributed to Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

At 9:48 am ET, the company announced that “cryptocurrency withdrawals have resumed.”

On the subject: Binance Reduces Withdrawal Limits, Launches Tax Reporting Tool

Over the past year, Binance has shown a keen interest in expanding its network, most notably its digital asset and Binance Smart Chain decentralized application infrastructure platform.

In mid-October, the platform announced the launch of a $ 1 billion fund to develop this ecosystem, committing half an eight-figure amount to foster projects that create metaverse, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence technologies, among other Web 3.0 sectors.

At the end of October, Binance Smart Chain surpassed 1.5 billion transactions, which is an honorable achievement considering its launch just over a year ago.