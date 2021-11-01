Binance Invents Dog Fights With SHIB / DOGE Trading Pair

The cryptocurrency exchange will give users the ability to buy and sell the SHIB meme cryptocurrency in exchange for DOGE

Crypto exchange Binance will add a new trading pair, bringing the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin communities face to face. According to the official announcement, on Tuesday, November 2, the exchange will open access to the SHIB / DOGE trading pair. Trading will begin at 11:00 Moscow time.

Cryptocurrency communities of “meme” altcoins have already reacted to the news with humor. Under the commentary of the announcement, the participants of both camps stated about mobilizing an army of fans for collisions in the trading session.

Against the background of the announcement, both altcoins are growing. However, SHIB gained much more, which jumped 11% to $ 0.00007118. The DOGE price rose 3.8% to $ 0.27. At the same time, SHIB is ahead of DOGE in terms of market capitalization by $ 3.1 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Earlier, IntoTheBlock analysts found out that SHIB is almost unsuccessful with cryptocurrency hodlers. According to experts, the coin is actively used for trading or speculation. At the same time, it is noteworthy that the number of active addresses, even at the peak of the SHIB price, did not reach even 100,000 units. For comparison, the number of subscribers project on Twitter exceeds 1.5 million

The SHIB crypto community is still urging Robinhood to add the coin to the listing. However, according to Reuters, the requests from SHIB fans are unlikely to materialize anytime soon. So, the head of Robinhood himself, Vlad Tenev, during a conversation with investors, said that the site does not yet plan to add support for new cryptocurrencies. This, according to Tenev, is due to the desire to clarify the situation with cryptocurrencies with regulators.

