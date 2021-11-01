Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin for food

In the US, fast food lovers can become owners of cryptocurrency. Burger King fast food restaurant chain will delight its American customers with a rather attractive promotion – restaurants are ready to hand out bitcoins.

The company’s website reported that, together with one of the well-known cryptocurrency platform Robinhood, they are going to give generous gifts to members of their Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program. In the prize fund:

20 Bitcoin tokens (approximately $ 1.22 million);

200 Ethereum (about $ 860 thousand);

2 million Dogecoin (approximately $ 540 thousand).

To take part in the giveaway, Burger King customers must register in the client program and make a purchase at one of the fast food restaurants in the United States by November 5, 2021. According to the company’s estimates, every 100,000th buyer received bitcoin.

The cost of one bitcoin on November 1 exceeded $ 61 thousand, “ether” – $ 4.3 thousand, and the price of Dogecoin, supported by Tesla founder Elon Musk – $ 0.27. It is worth noting that the company is quite progressive towards cryptocurrencies – since 2019, some of its restaurants accept payment in bitcoins.

