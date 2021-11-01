Bloomberg: US and other oil consumers alarmed after Putin’s words about rising prices – Economy & business

NEW YORK, October 31. / TASS /. The United States, India, Japan and other countries – oil consumers have increased diplomatic pressure on OPEC + members in order to achieve an increase in production. Bloomberg reports this, believing that their concern is largely caused by the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about a possible rise in energy prices to $ 100 per barrel.

“Over the past year, the concerns of oil-consuming countries have intensified as crude oil prices have risen, first to $ 50 a barrel, then to $ 75, and now to over $ 85. The alarm was really sounded when Vladimir Putin, one of the leaders of the cartel, warned about the possibility [роста стоимости нефти до] $ 100 per barrel, “Bloomberg notes.

The agency emphasizes that the United States, India, Japan and other countries exert “the strongest diplomatic pressure on the cartel in many years” both in the public field and in a closed format. According to Bloomberg, three weeks ago, representatives of these three countries began contacts with other oil-consuming states, as well as with OPEC + members. At the same time, the contacts “became active in the last days after the prices [на нефть] exceeded $ 85 per barrel “.

The head of the Russian state, speaking in mid-October at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week, said that he considers it “quite possible” that oil will cost $ 100 per barrel. At the same time, he specified that the Russian Federation is doing “everything possible for the oil market to finally stabilize.”

The ministers of the OPEC + countries at a meeting on October 4 decided to continue to increase oil production by 400 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in November. Thus, in October, the OPEC + countries will reduce oil production by 4.559 million bpd to the base level, and in November – by 4.159 million bpd.