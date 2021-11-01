Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have equal rights to children

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
44

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced in 2016

After a lengthy litigation, the court recognized the right of the famous film actor Brad Pitt to custody and joint upbringing of children together with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, also a Hollywood star.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing “insurmountable differences,” and has since fought a legal dispute over children’s rights, many of the details of which have remained hidden from the public.

Arbitrator John Uderkirk, chosen by the spouses, ruled in favor of Pitt.

The decision will significantly increase the amount of time Pitt can spend with the children, an informed source told the Press Association.

