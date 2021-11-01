Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have equal rights to children

May 27, 2021

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced in 2016

After a lengthy litigation, the court recognized the right of the famous film actor Brad Pitt to custody and joint upbringing of children together with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, also a Hollywood star.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing “insurmountable differences,” and has since fought a legal dispute over children’s rights, many of the details of which have remained hidden from the public.

Arbitrator John Uderkirk, chosen by the spouses, ruled in favor of Pitt.

The decision will significantly increase the amount of time Pitt can spend with the children, an informed source told the Press Association.

Brad Pitt, 57, and Jolie, 45, are the parents of three adoptive parents (19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Zakhara) and three biological children (14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox). Maddox, Zahara and Pax are originally from Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam, respectively.

All children received a free education and studied at home, independently choosing which subjects they wish to study. Jolie said that she did not believe in discipline and rules.

The court order does not apply to Maddox as an adult.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with children at Tokyo Haneda Airport, November 2011

Jolie finds the decision dubious and will continue to sue, an informed source told the online edition Page Six.

According to him, Jolie does not object to joint custody, but there are “other sensitive points.”

During the hearings, which lasted several months, a large number of witnesses, experts and doctors were heard, another source said. Jolie criticized the judge’s decision not to hear the testimony of the children.

She previously claimed that Pitt mistreated the children and raged in their presence, but the investigation confirmed his innocence.

The couple met in 2005 on the set of the action movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”.

It was the second marriage for Pitt, formerly married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and the third for Jolie, after actors Billy Thornton and Johnny Miller.

In an interview with Vogue magazine last year, Jolie said she broke up with her husband for the welfare of the children.

“It was the right decision,” she said. “I continue to give all my strength to their restoration.”

Pitt told GQ magazine in 2017 that he decided to quit drinking and smoking marijuana.