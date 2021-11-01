Brad Pitt defeats Angelina Jolie in child custody case

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

For almost five years, the struggle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for custody of their six children continued, and finally it ended. The 57-year-old actor won over the 45-year-old ex-wife in court and achieved joint custody.

He feels immensely relieved. His only goal is to spend as much time as possible with children,

– said the insider.

The former spouses have six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne and Knox. Three older children are adopted, and three younger children are biological.

After months of testimony from witnesses and specialists from child care centers who spoke to the couple’s daughters and sons, Judge John Uderkirk decided in favor of joint custody.

Significant changes have been made to the guardianship agreement based on a detailed decision made by the judge. Brad just wanted to spend more time with the kids, and it was obvious that Angelina did her best to stop that.

The trial lasted for many months, and there were enough witnesses who interacted with their children during this time. So the decision was based on this,

– said the source.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their son Maddox

Jolie, nevertheless, is going to continue her legal struggle and said that the decision was rather preliminary.

Shared custody is not something Angelina objects to. There were other issues of concern as well. However, the trial is closed,

– said the insider.

Recall that John Uderkirk Angelina Jolie has repeatedly wanted to remove from the case. Her last complaint against him was that he did not allow her to present evidence that relates to the safety and well-being of underage children.

Recall that Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage (before the wedding, Angelina and Brad were together for more than 10 years). All subsequent years, the former spouses fought for the right of custody of their children.



Angelina Jolie with children