Brad Pitt spotted in a restaurant with a famous blonde

Whether it was a business meeting or a date is unknown, but at the moment both Brad and Lisa are free and do not meet with anyone.

57-year-old American actor Brad Pitt, who has recently been haunted by failures in the judicial field in a showdown for children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, has taken to arrange his personal life, writes the Suggest edition.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

Recently, a celebrity was spotted in the company of an attractive blonde. As the journalists found out, it was 35-year-old actress, model and businesswoman Lisa Stally, the ex-wife of the son of musician Ozzy Osbourne. Three years ago, Lisa divorced Jack Osborne and regained her maiden name.

According to an insider, having entered the restaurant of the Bel Air hotel, the couple retired in a private booth, away from prying eyes. After a pleasant pastime, they left together.

Lisa Stalley [+–]

Lisa was not the first girl with whom the actor was noticed. Two years after the divorce, in 2018, Brad Pitt had an affair with Israeli architect Neri Oxman. However, this relationship did not last long. She was replaced in 2019 by the artist and actress Aliya Shokat, with whom Pitt even spent time in self-isolation.

However, in the summer of 2020, she was ousted by the German model Nicole Poturalski, but this romance also turned out to be fleeting. The girl, who is half the age of the actor, was married, and he did not risk his reputation, suggesting that his relationship with a married woman could affect the verdict of the judges in the child custody case.

The last high-profile affair of Brad, which the tabloids talked about, is his relationship with his colleague Margot Robbie. They allegedly had an affair on the set of the film “Babylon” in September this year. The couple even flirted in public, not hesitating to show their feelings. The actors do not comment on these rumors in any way. In 2015, when Pitt was still married to Jolie, he was already credited with romance with Robbie. It got to the point that Angelina even tried to prevent her rival from acting in the same film with her husband.

As for Lisa, the actress parted ways with actor Skylar Astin last month after a year of relationship and is now free. Married to John Osborne, she gave birth to three children – Pearl (9 years old), Andy (6 years old) and Minnie (3 years old). Lisa filed for divorce three months after the birth of their third child, putting an end to the family’s six-year history.

As you know, Pitt recently suffered another defeat in child custody court. The court dismissed his appeal against the disqualification of Judge John Ouderkirk, who had previously ruled in his favor, finding Angelina Jolie’s evidence “inconclusive.”