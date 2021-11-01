Burger King to Offer US Customers Bitcoin and Dogecoin Rewards

Fast food chain Burger King and online broker Robinhood have entered into an agreement under which they will raffle prizes in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin between members of the Royal Perks loyalty program. Reported by USA Today.

The prize pool contains 20 BTC, 200 ETH and 2 million DOGE. Within three weeks, US customers who spend more than $ 5 at Burger King will participate in the drawing. To receive their winnings, they will have to register with Robinhood.

“Most of the prizes are in Dogecoin, and the lucky few will receive 1 ETH or 1 BTC,” said Maria Posada, VP of Digital Services for Burger King North America.

Burger King unveiled a collection of non-fungible tokens in September as part of the Keep It Real Meals ad campaign featuring music artists Nelly, Anitta and LILHUDDY.

As a reminder, in July, the Brazilian Burger King released the Dogpper dog biscuits with a taste of grilled meat. You can pay for the new product at Dogecoin.

