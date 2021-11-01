Burger King will distribute almost $ 2.5 million in cryptocurrency to US clients :: RBC.Crypto

The fast food chain will give away bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin to customers. You will need a Robinhood Online Broker account to receive your reward

Burger King, a fast food chain, will begin distributing cryptocurrency to its US customers who spent more than $ 5 on its app on November 1, Coindesk reports. According to the publication, in just three weeks Burger King will distribute almost $ 2.5 million (20 bitcoins, 200 ETH and 2 million Dogecoin).

The restaurant chain will reward users with solid coins. Approximately one out of 10 thousand clients of the network will receive 1 ETH (about $ 4.2 thousand at the current exchange rate), and one out of 100 thousand clients will be lucky enough to receive a whole bitcoin ($ 61.8 thousand) Most clients will receive Dogecoin ($ 0.27) … You will need a Robinhood Online Broker account to receive your reward.

At the end of September, Burger King announced the launch of the Real Meals NFT NFT token raffle campaign. To do this, the network has placed QR codes on more than 6 million food boxes, which will give customers access to digital collectibles.

