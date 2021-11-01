Burger King will distribute Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin to its customers

Buyers who spend over $ 5 in the institution will be able to take part in the promotion.

Fast food chain Burger King launches cryptocurrency giveaway in partnership with online broker Robinhood. Writes about this CoinDesk.

The program, designed for 3 weeks, started on November 1. Its members, who buy products worth more than $ 5 in the Burger King app, will receive one token from the cryptocurrency pool (20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum and 2 million Dogecoin). The giveaway is for US fast food users only.

CoinDesk drew attention to the fact that the vast majority of users will receive DOGE. Approximately one in 10 thousand will be able to claim Ethereum, and one in 100 thousand will receive the whole Bitcoin. As of this writing, 1 BTC is worth about $ 62K, ETH is $ 4K, and DOGE is $ 0.2735.

Burger King plans to send information about the winnings to the email address of users. To receive cryptocurrency, draw participants will need an account on the Robinhood platform.

It is noteworthy that the online broker agreed to participate in the Burger King promotion amid a drop in cryptocurrency trading in the platform’s application by 80% in the third quarter of 2021.

As a reminder, the fast food restaurant chain already has experience of interacting with digital assets within the business. At some Burger King locations, you can pay with cryptocurrency. The company also has experience in issuing its own digital assets.

While Burger King is distributing cryptocurrencies, one of the company’s main competitors, the fast food chain McDonald’s, is preparing to accept the national digital currency of China.