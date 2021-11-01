Carbon footprint price – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) of 11/01/2021

Regulators and market participants made the first attempts to assess the impact of the introduction of CO2 emissions charges in Russia on the cost of electricity. With obligatory payment of only 10% of the volume of emissions, according to the Market Council estimates, the wholesale price for electricity may increase up to 9%, and the additional load on the energy market – up to 139 billion rubles. According to the calculations of generators, when copying the European system, the cost of electricity from thermal power plants can grow three to five times. The introduction of emission charges will create an incentive for the construction of renewable energy sources and the modernization of thermal power plants, but the mechanism needs to be launched gradually, analysts warn.

The Market Council (the regulator of energy markets) estimated how much the introduction of CO2 emission quotas in Russia could cost Russian electricity consumers. In the event that quotas affect only 10% of the volume of CO2 emissions in the energy sector, the wholesale price may increase by 0.7% (up to 2.6 rubles per 1 kW • h) with the cost of a quota as in China (about $ 6 per ton ). If the price of the quota is at the EU level (€ 60 per tonne), then the increase in the wholesale price of electricity may be 9.1% (2.81 rubles). This is a one-way price (includes capacity and electricity prices) for a business.

The additional load on the energy market will be from RUB 14 billion to RUB 139 billion. accordingly, Oleg Barkin, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the regulator, said at the conference “Priorities of the Market Electricity Industry in Russia. Market ecology, market and ecology “. When copying the European system with a full payment of emissions of € 50 per ton of CO2, the cost of electricity from a coal-fired TPP will grow 5.3 times, to 4.8 thousand rubles. per 1 MW • h, and gas – 2.7 times, up to 3.34 thousand rubles, said Dmitry Vologzhanin, director of the Council of Energy Producers.

The state can regulate emissions in two ways: introduce a tax on emissions or set quotas for their absolute amount. To start trading in quotas, the state sets an emission limit: part of the quotas is issued free of charge, the rest is sold on the exchange. The proceeds from the sale of quotas can go to special “green” investment funds.

According to the logic of the emission quota mechanism, carbon-intensive thermal power plants (for example, emissions from coal-fired thermal power plants – more than 900 g of CO2 per 1 kW • h) will submit price bids for the sale of their generation at a higher price and will simply not be selected on the day ahead market (RSV , electricity trading sector). But if a fuel station is located in a deficit energy region, then it will be selected and will form a price for the energy market.

Paying for emissions should lead to a decrease in the carbon footprint of generation, and not to an increase in the price of electricity, according to the “Community of Energy Consumers”. “Lifecycle electricity from low-carbon sources is generally cheaper than fuel-based price-locking stations, which we have in abundance. Therefore, an increase in the price of electricity as a result of the introduction of payment for emissions will indicate that the problem of emissions in the electric power industry is not being solved, but is shifted to the rest of the economy, ”consumers say.

It is too early to make predictions, since the regulations regarding CO2 emissions have not yet been formed, the Ministry of Energy told Kommersant. However, they noted that there is no direct relationship between the possible payment for CO2 emissions and energy costs. Potential price changes do not affect tariffs for the population, say the Ministry of Energy.

“If you pay for only 10% of emissions, everything may not be so dramatic, but if you take it in full, then Chinese $ 6 per ton of CO2 will cost Russian consumers about 150–160 billion rubles. per year, or 14-15 additional kopecks for each 1 kW • h. For comparison: 153 billion rubles is the entire investment program of Rosatom in 2019. European carbon prices of € 60 will push the market down with an additional RUB 1.7–1.8 trillion. per year, or 1.6-1.7 rubles. per 1 kWh, ”says Alexander Grigoriev, Deputy Director General of the Institute for Natural Monopolies Problems.

Paying for the carbon footprint will create a powerful signal for the restructuring of the energy system: capital modernization of thermal power plants, the closure of old inefficient capacities, large-scale commissioning of renewable energy sources and the development of hydrogen energy, believes Nikolai Posypanko from Vygon Consulting. But if European rates are immediately introduced, wholesale energy prices will double. “The introduction of a carbon tax is an incredibly responsible decision, requiring complex regulatory mechanisms, a transition period and affecting an even more socially colored sector – heating,” the analyst said.

Polina Smertina