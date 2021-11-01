Celebrity Street Style: Jennifer Aniston in a Summer Sundress and Stiletto Heels in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston

Yesterday, when almost all photographers rushed to New York for the Met Gala, 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston was photographed on a street in Los Angeles. The star appeared in public in a long sundress with straps and stiletto sandals.

In her hand, the actress was holding a beige bag and a bottle of water. Jen admitted that she drinks a lot of water, which helps her to stay young and maintain a slim figure. Next to Aniston was her assistant, who carried the star’s dress in his hands. The actress was captured just at the moment when she was heading to the filming of the Jimmy Kimmel show, where she had already appeared in a different way.

Jennifer Aniston became the heroine of the new edition of the show in connection with the upcoming premiere of the second season of the series “The Morning Show”, in which she co-stars with her colleague and friend Reese Witherspoon.

Kimmel diluted the conversation about the series with comic questions. Aniston, who has a great sense of humor, did a great job. So, she even answered the host’s question about what, in her opinion, is the ideal amount of hair on a man’s chest.

Not too much. That is, not too many, but not their complete absence either,

– she said.

But when he asked Jen which part of the body she would like to make removable, the actress did not immediately find something to answer and laughed. But, on reflection, she replied that it would be hair:

It would make my life easier.

Aniston also talked about the difficulties she faced while filming scenes with Reese Witherspoon. According to her, the hardest and at the same time the most exciting thing for her was to shoot scenes of quarrels with Reese.

It’s always fun to fight Reese because she’s not like that at all. She is such a ray of light and not at all the kind of person you want to yell at the top of your lungs. And usually at some point I always start laughing

– Jennifer admitted.