Central Bank 3.5 times raised the forecast for the inflow of cash into the economy :: Finance :: RBC

In 2021, the volume of cash from citizens and businesses may grow by 0.6-0.7 trillion rubles, the Central Bank predicts. Previously, the regulator expected that growth in cash circulation, for which demand increased during the pandemic, could be zero at the end of the year.

Photo: Alexey Malgavko / Reuters



The Bank of Russia predicted that by the end of 2021, the growth in the volume of cash in circulation will amount to 0.6-0.7 trillion rubles, follows from the new report of the regulator on monetary policy. In the previous July report, the Central Bank expected that the growth in the volume of cash in circulation by the end of the year could range from zero to 0.2 trillion rubles.

The Central Bank, as before, expects a gradual return of part of the cash, for which demand increased during the pandemic, to banks, but now the regulator’s expectations have shifted to 2022–2023. In connection with a sharp increase in the forecast for the growth of cash in circulation, the Central Bank lowered expectations for the structural surplus of liquidity in the Russian banking sector at the end of the year by 0.3 trillion rubles, to 0.6-1 trillion rubles.

Last year was the record for the growth of cash in circulation in Russia – from January to December this figure increased by 2.87 trillion rubles, to 12.5 trillion rubles. In percentage terms, such growth rates have not been observed for at least 10 years. Experts interviewed by RBC explained the sharp increase in the indicator as a pandemic: it spurred the growth of the gray economy, in which payments are made for cash. Another factor in the sharp increase in the amount of money “on hand” by the population was the decrease in deposit rates in the context of record low values ​​of the key rate. Since the beginning of 2021, the amount of cash in circulation has grown by another 0.56 trillion, surpassing 13 trillion rubles for the first time in September.