Chief Rabbi of Russia spoke about the sign of approaching “Messianic times”

The Chief Rabbi of Russia spoke about the sign of the approach of “Messianic times” – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Chief Rabbi of Russia spoke about the sign of approaching “Messianic times”

At a conference in New York, leaders of Jewish communities from a number of countries noted the development of Jewish life in traditionally Muslim regions

2021-11-01T19: 16

2021-11-01T19: 16

2021-11-01T19: 16

religion

Bahrain

new york city

berl lazar

Russia

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Leaders of Jewish communities from a number of countries noted at a conference in New York the development of Jewish life in traditionally Muslim regions, which, according to the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Berl Lazar, is a “foreshadowing of messianic times,” the religious leader’s press service reported. -service, the meeting took place on October 29 during the annual conference of the ambassadors of the last Lubavitcher Rebbe. More than two thousand rabbis and heads of communities from different countries took part in it. “The participants of the meeting noted that the development of Jewish life in Islamic countries has been observed recently, which was facilitated by the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and a number of Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, “the message says. As an example, the press service cited the recent trip of a Jewish youth delegation from Russia to the United Arab Emirates, which became” the largest event in the Jewish life of this Middle Eastern country. ” in kippah and tzitzit can already walk calmly and proudly in an Arab country, this is a real harbinger of messianic times, “the press service quoted Lazar as saying. Rabbi Menachem-Mendel Schneerson (1902-1994) is the seventh and last leader of the Hasidic movement Chabad, one of the most prominent Jewish figures of the XX century. The main activity of the envoys of the Lubavitcher Rebbe around the world is “comprehensive assistance to Jews in observing the commandments of the Torah, the development of community centers, the return and restoration of synagogues, the training of young rabbis, teachers, scribes, scribes of holy texts, and other spiritual and educational activities,” press service.

Bahrain

new york city

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

bahrain, new york city, berl lazar, russia