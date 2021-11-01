Coronavirus in the world: the number of deaths exceeded 5 million; Kiev introduces severe restrictions; Thailand is waiting for tourists

5 hours ago

The number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 5 million; from November 1, severe restrictions and checks of vaccination certificates are being introduced in Kiev. Thailand lifts restrictions on vaccinated tourists, but the Russians are not yet included in their number, and Shanghai Disneyland has closed for two days due to one case of infection. These and other news related to the coronavirus pandemic in our review.

5 million deaths: the figure is terrible and not final

According to Johns Hopkins University, on Monday morning, the number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide exceeded 5 million the entire population of the planet. In the United States alone, more than 740 thousand people have become victims of the coronavirus – more than in any other country.

Experts estimate that the coronavirus has claimed as many lives as all global conflicts since 1950, and became the third leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease and strokes.

At the same time, scientists are confident that the figure of 5 million is almost certainly lower than the real one, since not all of the deceased were tested for coronavirus, and those who died at home, without medical assistance, especially in poor countries, remained completely unregistered.

For 22 months since the beginning of the pandemic, the foci of the disease have also changed. The virus is now spreading especially rapidly in Russia, Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, especially where rumors, misinformation and mistrust of the authorities impede vaccinations.

Ukraine: Kiev – in the red zone

Since Monday, Kiev belongs to the so-called red zone with an increased level of epidemiological danger, new tough measures have been introduced in the Ukrainian capital.

All city residents will be required to present full vaccination certificates or negative coronavirus tests if they want to use public transport, visit cafes, restaurants, gyms, shopping centers or entertainment venues. Employees of all these points are also required to be fully vaccinated. Schools in Kiev are moving to distance learning, while kindergartens are allowed to remain open, but only if their staff has received all the necessary vaccinations.

To enforce these requirements, the city has deployed special police and national guard units to check vaccination certificates on public transport. Cafe and restaurant workers are also tasked with screening their visitors.

On November 1 on Ukraine registered 2.94 million infected and over 68 thousand deaths from coronavirus, and only 7.4 million people were fully vaccinated – less than one fifth of the total population of the country. Most of the Ukrainian regions belong to the red zones.

Thailand has opened to tourists from over 60 countries. Russia is not among them

It is expected that already on Monday, tens of thousands of vaccinated tourists from countries that fall into the low-risk category (Russia is not included in their number) will arrive at the resorts Thailand… The country’s authorities have expanded the list of states whose vaccinated citizens will be able to come to Thailand without going through quarantine: now there are 63 states in it.

Bangkok and Phuket airports are preparing to receive passengers from China, USA, Japan, Great Britain and most of the European Union countries. As for tourists from Russia, the residents of the country vaccinated with “Sputnik V” will be able to come only to certain areas of Thailand, which they will not be able to leave for seven days.

At the same time, in Thailand itself, up to 10 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection are still recorded per day, and only slightly more than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated, so many strict restrictions remain in force for local residents.

The pandemic has hit hard on the country’s economy, which is largely dependent on the influx of tourists. Every year, about 40 million people came there on vacation, but last year the flow of tourists decreased by 80%.

The country’s authorities hope that tourism revenues will return to their previous level by 2023, although many experts fear that this could be hampered by China’s reluctance to fully open its borders.

The fact is that before the pandemic, it was Chinese tourists who were the most numerous in Thailand. In 2019 alone, about 12 million Chinese visited Thai resorts.

Australia allowed leaving the country without special permits

From monday Australiansand the ban on citizens’ travel abroad without special permission, which had been in force for 19 months, was canceled.

Some of the world’s most stringent border measures have been imposed there in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

From November 1, departure from the country became free, provided that travelers are fully vaccinated. So far, this applies only to Australian citizens, but the authorities promise that soon relief will be made for foreigners.

“We hope to host fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students by the end of the year,” Home Secretary Karen Andrews said earlier.

Australians under the age of 12 are allowed to travel without compulsory vaccinations, but all other citizens who have not been vaccinated still require special permission, and upon return they are required to spend two weeks in quarantine in special hotels.

Chinese Disneyland is closed for quarantine

Disneyland Shanghai closed for at least two days after a weekend visitor tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving home.

As a result, back on Sunday, visitors and theme park staff were forced to wait while health officials in protective suits performed a full check while lights blazed and fireworks rang out around them.

China, where since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data, about 5 thousand deaths and almost 100 thousand cases of infection have been recorded, expects to achieve zero infections by the beginning of the Winter Olympic Games, which will open in February.

Meanwhile, 92 new cases of covid infection were reported in China on Monday.

The number of vaccinated in Serbia has exceeded 3 million – Sputnik V is praised there

Ministry of Health Serbia published data that over the past day in the country more than 16 thousand people passed the coronavirus test, and of them almost 5 thousand were infected; 281 patients are in intensive care, 65 people have died.

At the same time, as emphasized by the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, more than 3 million adult citizens of the country have already been vaccinated against coronavirus. “Many thanks to everyone who protected themselves and others in this way, helped our healthcare system and showed responsibility and solidarity,” she tweeted, reminding once again that vaccination is the only way to defeat the virus.