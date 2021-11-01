Coronavirus in the world: the number of deaths exceeded 5 million; Kiev introduces severe restrictions; Thailand is waiting for tourists

The number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 5 million; from November 1, severe restrictions and checks of vaccination certificates are being introduced in Kiev. Thailand lifts restrictions on vaccinated tourists, but the Russians are not yet included in their number, and Shanghai Disneyland has closed for two days due to one case of infection. These and other news related to the coronavirus pandemic in our review.

5 million deaths: the figure is terrible and not final

According to Johns Hopkins University, on Monday morning, the number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide exceeded 5 million the entire population of the planet. In the United States alone, more than 740 thousand people have become victims of the coronavirus – more than in any other country.

Experts estimate that the coronavirus has claimed as many lives as all global conflicts since 1950, and became the third leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease and strokes.

At the same time, scientists are confident that the figure of 5 million is almost certainly lower than the real one, since not all of the deceased were tested for coronavirus, and those who died at home, without medical assistance, especially in poor countries, remained completely unregistered.

