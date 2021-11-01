https://ria.ru/20211031/krym-1757070090.html
Crimea updated another anti-record for the number of cases of COVID-19
Crimea updated another anti-record for the number of cases of COVID-19
The increase in the number of cases of new coronavirus infection in Crimea continues, over the past day a record 712 cases have been identified, 906 people have recovered
SIMFEROPOL, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The increase in the number of cases of new coronavirus infection in Crimea continues, over the past 24 hours a record 712 cases have been detected, 906 people have recovered, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic reports. On October 2, when 421 cases were recorded. “For October 30, 712 cases of a new coronavirus infection were registered. The number of recovered per day is 906 people,” the message says. 11,485 people were tested for coronavirus per day. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 96,771 positive for COVID-19 have been identified in the republic, 83,693 people have recovered, 2,993 people have died with a diagnosis of COVID-19 (including 15 in the last day).
