Crypto company NYDIG acquires micropayment platform in bitcoin Bottlepay

According to media sources, the purchase cost the New York crypto company $ 300 million.

Crypto company New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has announced the acquisition of British payment startup Bottlepay. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to TheBlock sources, the purchase price ranges from $ 280 million to $ 300 million.

The acquisition will allow NYDIG to integrate Bottlepay’s Lightning networking infrastructure into an existing full stack bitcoin platform, according to a press release.

“We believe the next chapter in bitcoin history will focus on the bitcoin network,” said Ross Stevens, founder and executive chairman of NYDIG.

Bottlepay was founded in 2019 and has created a platform for sending instant payments in bitcoin and fiat currencies. To do this, the startup used the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The service could be used by residents of the UK and Europe.

Bottlepay’s largest shareholder was previously British billionaire Alan Howard. In February, he spearheaded a £ 11 million investment round. NYDIG also joined the round. Bottlepay’s funding was estimated at £ 51m.

In April, NYDIG acquired Arctos Capital, which funded the acquisition of mining equipment. And at the beginning of the year, she bought the analytical firm Digital Assets Data.

Recall that in early October NYDIG became a crypto custodian of the American financial holding US Bankcorp. The new service will help investment managers store the keys of bitcoin wallets, bitcoin and litecoin cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the crypto company also joined the Digital Advisory Committee. The committee is expected to develop a platform for setting industry standards.

