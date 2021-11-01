Cryptocurrency Squid Grows At Record Pace, But Netflix Dodges Answer, Crypto Exchanges Call For Caution

In recent days, the new cryptocurrency Squid (Squid) has multiplied in value every few hours, having risen in price from 60 cents per coin at the time of the first offer ten days ago to $ 13.57 at the time of this writing. It is not possible to get information from Netflix about the involvement of the streaming service in the cryptocurrency, and crypto exchanges note problems with the exchange from the owners of Squid.

Squid cryptocurrency, the name for which is taken from the eponymous South Korean TV series Squid Game, is intended for use in the multiplayer computer game of the same name. The online game is organized by Squid Game. By analogy with the series, where participants compete for life and death to win a tournament for a big cash prize, the online game also involves a monetary reward, which will be based on the Squid cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency will be required as a contribution to participate in the game. Part of the amount (10%) will go to the organizers, and 90% will go to the prize fund to award the winner. At the same time, unlike the series, all participants in the online competition will be safe and sound. At least physically. As for the state of mind, the rapid rise in the price of Squid and, as a result, the prize pool, will make many people get seriously worried during the game rounds. The amount of the fund is approaching $ 1 billion and this, apparently, is far from the limit. In the series, the participants in the process deprived each other of their lives for much less money.

At the same time, the circulation of the new cryptocurrency is fraught with a number of serious restrictions. CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency exchange posted a warning on the Squid quotes page that there were numerous complaints from owners about the impossibility of selling this cryptocurrency on the Pancakeswap decentralized exchange. The exact reasons for the difficulties are not known, but, according to information about the rules of future online Squid Game tournaments, the organizers of the event introduced mechanisms that seriously restrict the free circulation of the Squid cryptocurrency. You also need to remember that any hype is used by scammers, so be careful if you are interested in the Squid theme.