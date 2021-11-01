Daily Mail: fighter against global warming Bill Gates burned tons of fuel on his birthday – Gazeta.Ru

Founder of IT giant Microsoft, billionaire Bill Gates, known for fighting global warming, burned tons of fuel to mark his 66th birthday. This is reported by the British newspaper Daily mail…

The article says that Gates hosted a private yacht party in the Mediterranean, to which he invited 50 guests. The huge ship emits 19 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere a day, writes the Daily Mail.

The newspaper notes that another defender of the planet, founder of the world’s largest retail company, Amazon Jeff Bezos, flew in to congratulate Gates. He arrived by helicopter, which, as the journalists calculated, having flown more than 190 km, burned over 50 liters of fuel and emitted about 100 kg of CO2.

Formerly Gates told about technologies that will soon catch up with IT in terms of income.