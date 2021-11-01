Dangerous fun: a participant in a race with bulls died in Spain

Bull run in Pamplona in northern Spain

Bull festivals are becoming more and more critical in society, although they are considered an old tradition.

A middle-aged man sustained severe head injuries and a punctured artery in his thigh during a traditional bull race (Ensierro) in the eastern Spanish town of Onda.

He died in a hospital in the neighboring town of Villarreal. The Municipality of Onda has decided to stop all events with bulls, but the Fira de Onda festival will continue despite the tragic event.

It was the first incident of its kind since Spain re-allowed festivals following the easing of restrictions imposed in the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the lifting of the bans, a heated debate continues in Spain about whether all bull festivals should be canceled altogether.

