Dangerous fun: a participant in a race with bulls died in Spain

7 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Bull festivals are becoming more and more critical in society, although they are considered an old tradition.

A middle-aged man sustained severe head injuries and a punctured artery in his thigh during a traditional bull race (Ensierro) in the eastern Spanish town of Onda.

He died in a hospital in the neighboring town of Villarreal. The Municipality of Onda has decided to stop all events with bulls, but the Fira de Onda festival will continue despite the tragic event.

It was the first incident of its kind since Spain re-allowed festivals following the easing of restrictions imposed in the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the lifting of the bans, a heated debate continues in Spain about whether all bull festivals should be canceled altogether.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Bull running is a traditional entertainment not only in Spain, but also in neighboring Portugal and France

During the festival, a crowd of participants run through the streets of the city, dodging the bulls released from the corral.

In some cases, these bulls are then caught again and take part in battles (which have recently been sharply criticized by animal rights organizations, and in society as a whole, there is still an ambiguous attitude towards them).