Danish prime minister opposed the launch of Nord Stream 2 :: Politics :: RBC

Nord Stream – 2

The Danish government opposes the launch of Nord Stream 2, despite the energy crisis in Europe and the previously issued building permit, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told TASS at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow.

“The Danish government continues to oppose Nord Stream 2. The situation on the energy markets in this regard has not changed our position. Yes, we gave permission for its construction in due time, but it was a technical moment, our position was always obvious, ”she said.

The Danish Energy Agency issued a permit for the construction of a section of the gas pipeline that runs along the Danish Continental Loop in October 2019. This happened 2.5 years after the filing of the application. The government of the kingdom explained that it could not interfere with the construction, since they adopted the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The permit was also facilitated by the national law on the continental shelf.

The gas pipeline was completed on September 10. In October, the agency approved the operation of Nord Stream 2 thanks to the fact that the operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, met all the conditions. On October 26, the German Ministry of Economy and Energy came to the conclusion that the issuance of a permit to launch the gas pipeline does not threaten the security of gas supplies to Germany. The regulator will study the independence of the operating company. The European Commission must make a decision to launch the gas pipeline within two months. The certification process can take up to four months.