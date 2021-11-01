https://ria.ru/20211101/ukraina-1757207053.html
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Urusky decided to leave the post
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Urusky decided to leave the post – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Urusky decided to leave the post
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky wrote a letter of resignation, said on Monday … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
2021-11-01T14: 16
2021-11-01T14: 16
2021-11-01T14: 16
in the world
Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Irina Vereshchuk
Alexey Reznikov
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/02/1587277486_0:350:1765:1343_1920x0_80_0_0_06190661e6cbb7a6a8f8ec1fdf0e128b.jpg
KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky wrote a letter of resignation, said on Monday the representative of the Cabinet in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk. called a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense, has submitted a letter of resignation. “Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleg Semenovich Urusky has submitted an application to the Verkhovna Rada’s office to resign of his own free will,” Melnychuk wrote on the Telegram channel. “Ukrainska Pravda” previously reported that the Rada may change the heads of four ministries. Instead of Minister of Ecology Roman Abramovsky, his deputy Ruslan Strilets will come, Minister of Defense Andrei Taran will be replaced by Reznikov, Reznikov – by deputy from Servant of the People Irina Vereshchuk, Urusky – by chief customs officer Pavel Ryabikin. Affairs and the Minister of Defense. The rest of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers are appointed directly by the Verkhovna Rada. Parliament also dismisses ministers.
https://ria.ru/20211101/ukraina-1757164681.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/02/1587277486_0:286:1765:1610_1920x0_80_0_0_b9832dde4e9b771a424f37b209474220.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, the verkhovna rada of ukraine, irina vereshchuk, alexey reznikov
Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Urusky decided to leave the post