Detained three people who helped Navalny to obtain data from private individuals for investigation – Incidents

MOSCOW, November 1. / TASS /. Law enforcement officers detained three men in Moscow on charges that they searched for the personal data of individuals for money, which were then used by Alexei Navalny in his investigations. This was reported to TASS by a law enforcement source.

“Petr Katkov, Alexander Zelentsov and Igor Zaitsev were detained. They were engaged in searching for clients who needed to get a phone number, address or other personal data of a person with the help of the” dark Internet “and providing him with the appropriate service for money. To do this, they used, among other things, forged documents of police officers. Some of the information that was obtained by the detainees was used by Navalny for one of his investigations, “the agency’s interlocutor said.

According to him, Katkov, Zaitsev and Zelentsov did not know that one of their “clients” was Navalny. “They were used, as they say,” in the dark. “Currently, all three are charged with forgery and violation of the secrecy of telephone conversations,” – said a TASS source.

The Basmanny Court of Moscow told TASS that Katkov, Zelentsov and Zaitsev were placed under house arrest. “They were charged under Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (” Forgery, production or circulation of forged documents “) and Art. 138 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (” Violation of the secrecy of correspondence or telephone conversations “),” the court noted, refusing to comment.

According to a TASS source in law enforcement agencies, Zelentsov was a private detective prior to his arrest. “He founded one of the private detective agencies in Moscow. Now the investigation is checking whether the possibilities of this organization were used to obtain information that Navalny later used,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

As follows from open sources, a man with a first and last name, Alexander Zelentsov, founded a detective agency LLC “LEX-GARD”. In this organization, TASS confirmed that Zelentsov is the founder of this agency, but declined to comment.