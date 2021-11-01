Dialogue on the future of Belarus: Belarusians of the world held the second congress | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | DW

World Congress of Belarusians 2.0. took place on October 30 in the format of a twenty-four-hour videoconference. Its goal is a global dialogue future of Belarus with the participation of politicians, public activists, opinion leaders, experts and researchers. The organizers of the event are volunteers of the Belarusian community abroad. During the day, at various discussion panels – politics, civil society, economics, culture and others – experts and all interested people discussed the situation in Belarus, as well as what can be done to expand the “Belarusianness” in the world.

“For 24 hours without a break, political leaders, activists and representatives of initiatives and diasporas, experts and people who are not indifferent are discussing how to help our native country overcome the political, economic and humanitarian crisis, and most importantly, to help our compatriots who are now in Belarus,” she said the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

In turn, the head of the People’s Anti-Crisis Administration Pavel Latushko noted that the solidarity that has engulfed Belarusians all over the world has a historical character.

Latushko: “Cut off all possible ways of financing the regime for Lukashenka”

“Today is the time when we must synchronize our actions in Belarus and abroad. We must cut off all possible ways for Lukashenka to finance his regime.

The first World Congress of Belarusians was also held online a year ago. One of the topics was the creation of People’s Embassies – alternative representations of Belarus abroad to inform the public about the situation in Belarus, protect the rights and interests of Belarusians, and help those who were forced to move. People’s embassies have appeared in 16 countries, including Germany.

