Dialogue on the future of Belarus: Belarusians of the world held the second congress | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | DW

World Congress of Belarusians 2.0. took place on October 30 in the format of a twenty-four-hour videoconference. Its goal is a global dialogue future of Belarus with the participation of politicians, public activists, opinion leaders, experts and researchers. The organizers of the event are volunteers of the Belarusian community abroad. During the day, at various discussion panels – politics, civil society, economics, culture and others – experts and all interested people discussed the situation in Belarus, as well as what can be done to expand the “Belarusianness” in the world.
“For 24 hours without a break, political leaders, activists and representatives of initiatives and diasporas, experts and people who are not indifferent are discussing how to help our native country overcome the political, economic and humanitarian crisis, and most importantly, to help our compatriots who are now in Belarus,” she said the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.
In turn, the head of the People’s Anti-Crisis Administration Pavel Latushko noted that the solidarity that has engulfed Belarusians all over the world has a historical character.
Latushko: “Cut off all possible ways of financing the regime for Lukashenka”
“Today is the time when we must synchronize our actions in Belarus and abroad. We must cut off all possible ways for Lukashenka to finance his regime.
The first World Congress of Belarusians was also held online a year ago. One of the topics was the creation of People’s Embassies – alternative representations of Belarus abroad to inform the public about the situation in Belarus, protect the rights and interests of Belarusians, and help those who were forced to move. People’s embassies have appeared in 16 countries, including Germany.
See also:
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
Peaceful protest posters
“Everything is so bad that even introverts came out,” is one of the posters with which the Belarusian peaceful protest was remembered a year ago. An exhibition at the Folkwang Museum in Essen, Germany shows how Belarusians express their discontent with the help of art. Its organizers are in solidarity with the people of Belarus who demand changes and draw attention to the difficult situation of cultural workers who have suffered from repression.
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
Opposition graphic symbols
The heart, “Victory” and the fist became symbols of the leaders of the protest: Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronica Tsepkalo. The opposition logo was based on a drawing by Antonina Slobodchikova. The posters that were used at street actions in Belarus were posted on the Cultprotest.me platform. Due to the persecution of those who disagree with the authorities, the protest became partisan and is actively continuing on the Internet.
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
Responsible for the repression
A red bloody streak leads to Lukashenka. The Belarusian ruler is widely considered responsible for the brutal and uncompromising suppression of mass protests by Belarusians after the presidential elections in August 2020. “Sometimes there is no time for laws,” he said at a meeting with security officials, justifying the disproportionate use of force. In the photo – a poster by Ekaterina Prokopyeva.
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
Memes about “three percent”
Renowned designer Vladimir Tsesler has dedicated a lot of works to the Belarusian protest. Fearing reprisals, he left the country, but continues to cover the topic of change. According to official data, Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote in the presidential elections, but opposition supporters speak of massive fraud. According to some online polls, 3% voted for him. These numbers have spawned many memes.
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
Instead of wings – Belarusian prison bars
The forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk and the arrest of opposition blogger Roman Protasevich, who was a passenger on board, drew sharp criticism around the world. This incident is reminded of another poster by Vladimir Tsesler, who re-interpreted the logo of the Irish airline.
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
Trampling on human rights
Human rights activists talk about flagrant violations in Belarus. Amnesty International points out that the judiciary is used to punish those affected by the actions of the security forces, not to bring those responsible to justice. About 700 Belarusians filed complaints about torture and beatings. The Investigative Committee refused to open a criminal case. Anna Muraida’s poster.
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
The colors of protest
Historical white-red-white (BCHB) symbols in Belarus have turned into the symbols of the protesters. The authorities call her demonstration, even if in the form of a child’s drawing on a window or on socks, an illegal picket, issue fines for it, and detain it. One recent example: a resident of Minsk has to pay about $ 1,000 for red and white braids.
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
Belarusian nightmare – paddy wagon
Car wagons have become a symbol of detention and torture against not only protesters, but also bystanders, who are mistaken by the security forces for such. The Belarusians themselves call the fear of this special transport traveling through the city streets “busophobia”. The Belarusian conceptual artist Nik Osadchy dedicated his work to her.
Belarusian protest – in the art of poster
Peaceful dialogue with the security official
Flowers and the pursuit of peaceful dialogue against barbed wire and machine guns. Illustrator Olga Balay dedicated this work to pensioner Nina Baginskaya, one of the symbols of the Belarusian revolution. The artists also express their protest in social networks under the hashtags #cultprotest #cultprotest #cultprotest. The Essen exhibition will run until October 24.
Author: Raina Breuer, Janina Moroz
