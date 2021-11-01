https://ria.ru/20211101/genkonsul-1757144523.html

Died Russian Consul General in Vietnamese Da Nang

Died Russian Consul General in Vietnamese Da Nang – Russia news today

Died Russian Consul General in Vietnamese Da Nang

Russian consul general in Da Nang, Andrei Plum, has died at the age of 58, the Russian embassy in Vietnam said on Monday. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T09: 02

2021-11-01T09: 02

2021-11-01T10: 29

in the world

Vietnam

danang

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/91473/98/914739864_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_5686b84493e58455be97c62bc8b5d682.jpg

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. At the age of 58, the Consul General of Russia in Da Nang, Andrei Plum, has died, the Russian Embassy in Vietnam reported on Monday. , Consul General of the Russian Federation in Da Nang (Socialist Republic of Vietnam) Plam Andrey Yuryevich, “the Russian diplomatic mission said on Facebook. The Russian Embassy in Vietnam expressed condolences to the family and friends of Plam.” A high professional, experienced leader and a wonderful person passed away. who linked his fate with work in the Asia-Pacific direction. His untimely death is an irreparable loss for family, friends and colleagues, “the message says. Andrei Plum was born on December 27, 1972 in Moscow. Graduated from MGIMO in 1986. Prior to working as Consul General of the Russian Federation in Da Nang, he was Counselor at the Russian Embassy in Singapore, Counselor-Envoy of the Russian Embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand and Head of a Section in the Third Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Since October 2019, he held the post of Consul General of the Russian Federation in Da Nang.

Vietnam

danang

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/91473/98/914739864_111-0:1890:1334_1920x0_80_0_0_fa44b36191dd7389648ee9bffb8baae9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, vietnam, danang, ministry of foreign affairs of the russian federation (ministry of foreign affairs), russia