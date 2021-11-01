https://ria.ru/20211101/genkonsul-1757144523.html
Died Russian Consul General in Vietnamese Da Nang
Died Russian Consul General in Vietnamese Da Nang – Russia news today
Died Russian Consul General in Vietnamese Da Nang
Russian consul general in Da Nang, Andrei Plum, has died at the age of 58, the Russian embassy in Vietnam said on Monday. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. At the age of 58, the Consul General of Russia in Da Nang, Andrei Plum, has died, the Russian Embassy in Vietnam reported on Monday. , Consul General of the Russian Federation in Da Nang (Socialist Republic of Vietnam) Plam Andrey Yuryevich, “the Russian diplomatic mission said on Facebook. The Russian Embassy in Vietnam expressed condolences to the family and friends of Plam.” A high professional, experienced leader and a wonderful person passed away. who linked his fate with work in the Asia-Pacific direction. His untimely death is an irreparable loss for family, friends and colleagues, “the message says. Andrei Plum was born on December 27, 1972 in Moscow. Graduated from MGIMO in 1986. Prior to working as Consul General of the Russian Federation in Da Nang, he was Counselor at the Russian Embassy in Singapore, Counselor-Envoy of the Russian Embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand and Head of a Section in the Third Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Since October 2019, he held the post of Consul General of the Russian Federation in Da Nang.
