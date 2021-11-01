Dobkin argued with the results of the elections of the mayor of Kharkov after the death of Kernes :: Politics :: RBC

The elections of the mayor of Kharkiv were held on October 31. According to exit polls, Igor Terekhov, who was nominated by the Kernes Bloc, won the victory. Dobkin participated in the elections as a self-nominated candidate. According to him, the results of exit polls are custom-made.

Mikhail Dobkin

(Photo: Igor Chekachkov / RIA Novosti)



The candidate for the mayor of Kharkiv, Mikhail Dobkin, did not agree with the exit poll results, according to which he lost the mayoral elections to Igor Terekhov. He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“I honestly and patiently endured an hour of raging information flow from various media outlets. As the basis of their news, these media took information from exit polls ordered in advance by the opponent’s headquarters, ”Dobkin said.

According to him, the turnout in the elections was 28%. He noted that his supporters conducted polls, which showed that Terekhov received 41% of the vote, and Dobkin – 35%.

“And this is despite all their efforts to pull the pro-government candidate by the ears. I will publish the first results of the parallel counting soon. We fight further. Nobody intends to concede! ” – added Dobkin.