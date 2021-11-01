Doctors complain of burnout due to COVID-19 pandemic :: Society :: RBC

37% of physicians from both the “red” and “green” zones developed health problems against the background of emotional exhaustion during the pandemic. At the same time, their fatigue, as the absolute majority of doctors said, may or has already affected patients – more than 90% of respondents speak of such a risk. 22.9% of those who work with COVID-19 patients admitted that they are “emaciated and become more callous towards patients.” Among those working in the “green zone”, this answer was chosen by 18.9% of health workers.

68.3% of health workers from the red zones and almost the same number of the “green” admitted that they often hear from the management the phrase: “If you do not like it, quit.” 42% of health workers helping those hospitalized with COVID-19 say they do not feel support from their superiors. Among those who do not directly face those hospitalized due to coronavirus, the percentage of those who do not see support from the leadership is higher – 50.5%

According to health workers, coping with burnout and fatigue amid a pandemic could help:

“Comfortable staff rooms”, “the ability to comfortably eat and relax during breaks” (74.5% of doctors from the red zones and 68% from the “green”);

“Load reduction” (69.7% and 69.8%);

“Increasing public respect for the profession”, “thanksgiving posters, articles and stories” about doctors (54.8% and 51.2%).

The emotional burnout of doctors against the background of the pandemic was recognized as a problem by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who noted that there is now an outflow of specialists from medicine. She did not rule out that the departure of doctors from the profession is associated precisely with burnout at work.

According to an April survey by Hays, the Habr Career service and the recruiting company FutureToday, almost a quarter of employees in companies in Russia are in a state of professional burnout. 42% of “burnt out” employees decide to change jobs, and 26% quit without moving immediately to another job.

In mid-September, a study of the emotional state of Russians was published by the Romir holding. According to him, 64% of Russians experienced emotional burnout over the past year, regardless of the reasons.