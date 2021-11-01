Egyptian mummy turned the ideas of scientists about the skills of ancient masters

A new analysis of the ancient Egyptian mummy suggested that sophisticated methods of embalming the dead could have been around a thousand years earlier than previously thought.

The mummified remains of a dignitary over 4,000 years old can rewrite the history of ancient Egyptian burial customs.

The mummy was found in the grave of a senior Old Kingdom official named Huvi, according to The National.

The find was made in 2019 at the Sakkara necropolis, located south of Cairo. The hieroglyphs on the wall of the tomb in which the deceased was buried indicate that the burial was made during the Fifth Dynasty, which lasted from the beginning of the XXV to the middle of the XXIV century BC.

The pottery and jugs used to store body parts removed during the mummification of the deceased also date back to the Old Kingdom.

Previously, researchers believed that the high quality linen dressings and resins used in Huvi’s mummification were introduced much later.

“Until now, we thought that mummification in the Old Kingdom was relatively simple, with basic dehydration – not always successful – without removing the brain, and only occasionally removing the internal organs. Indeed, the deceased’s appearance was given more attention than his insides. Moreover, the use of resins was much less common in the mummies of the Old Kingdom, still known today. This mummy is filled with resins and fabrics and gives a completely different impression. It looks more like mummies created 1,000 years later, “said Professor Salima Ikram of the American University in Cairo.

A research group led by Professor Ikram plans to conduct additional research on the amazing mummy in the future. Scientists will investigate the possibility that they are not Huvi at all, or that the tomb was used for another burial much later. (This happened quite often.)

Until scientists carry out a radiocarbon analysis of the remains found in the tomb, they cannot be completely sure of the sensationalism of this find.

Additional research will take six to eight months to complete. Their results will provide a more accurate answer regarding the age of the mummy.

If the find does date from the Old Kingdom period, it will broaden scholars’ understanding of the trade ties of the Fifth Dynasty. Thus, the resin used to preserve the body was most likely imported from Lebanon, suggesting extensive trade between Egypt and neighboring empires.

Earlier we talked about the discovery of the first ever mummy of a pregnant woman, as well as an unusual mummy with a golden tongue. We also wrote about the discovery of hundreds of ancient graves in the Nile Delta and the lost city of the heyday of the ancient Egyptian civilization.

More news from the world of science can be found in the “Science” section of the “Watch” media platform.