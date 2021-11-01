Eight years for a thousand wagons – Picture of the day – Kommersant

In the Nikulinsky Court of Moscow, a debate was held on the criminal case of Dmitry Zotov, the former director of the large leasing company Transfin-M, and his ex-deputy Elena Sergeeva, who later became the head of Ural Logistics. Both are accused of stealing the assets of their former firm for 2.8 billion rubles. on the eve of its sale. For Mr. Zotov, who was once on the so-called London list of business ombudsman Boris Titov, the prosecutor’s office requested 8 years, for Mrs. Sergeeva – 5 years, but with a delay until her child turns 14.

A criminal case of particularly large fraud (part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) was investigated by the transport department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Central Federal District. Moreover, according to the initial version of the investigation, it was about damage of only 400 million rubles. As follows from the materials of the case, in 2018, by his order, Mr. Zotov leased 1 thousand freight cars to Investaktiv LLC with the subsequent right of purchase at a preferential price.

Already in July of the same year, he did not fail to take advantage of this, and all the cars were transferred to the new owner at a price that the law enforcement officers considered greatly reduced.

The real cost of the cars, according to the investigation, was almost 2.8 billion rubles, and they were sold for about 2.4 billion rubles. It was the theft of the difference that was then charged with Mr. Zotov.

However, they were able to bring charges against him in September 2019 only in absentia, since the businessman left Russia. In the spring of last year, he was consistently declared first on the federal and then on the international wanted list. Dmitry Zotov, who was on the “London list” of the ombudsman for the rights of entrepreneurs Boris Titov, voluntarily returned to his homeland on June 10, 2020 by flight from Riga, being sure that he would not be arrested. However, despite a preliminary agreement with the security forces, he was detained right at the airport, and the very next day the Khoroshevsky District Court, at the request of the investigator, sent Mr. Zotov to a pre-trial detention center.

The business ombudsman Titov intervened in this situation: after his appeal to President Vladimir Putin, the Prosecutor General’s Office succeeded in changing Dmitry Zotov’s preventive measure to a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior.

At the same time, in the course of further proceedings, the plot of the case itself changed dramatically.

The investigation concluded that the cars leased out and then bought out by Investaktiv LLC were actually stolen from Transfin-M.

In the spring of last year, the former deputy of Mr. Zotov, Elena Sergeeva, was brought to criminal responsibility in this case. According to the investigation, it was she who was responsible for the falsification of legal and financial documents on transactions of “Transfin-M” with affiliated structures.

In the debate, the state prosecution requested eight years for Mr Zotov, and five years for Ms Sergeeva. At the same time, her punishment, according to the prosecutor’s office, should come into force after the young child of the accused reaches 14 years old.

“For ten months, during which this criminal case is being considered, we have developed a strong opinion that the court is considering not a criminal case related to embezzlement, but a financial and economic dispute related to the inadequate appetite of the new shareholders of PJSC TransFin-M Roman Kostenko, Dmitry Zotov’s lawyer, told Kommersant. This dispute would never have been resolved in a real arbitration process. Realizing this, the victims allegedly chose the method of criminal pressure on my client.

At the same time, the state prosecution did not present convincing and objective evidence indicating that Zotov and Sergeeva committed fraudulent actions and the presence of an imputed crime in their actions. The defense believes that Dmitry Zotov is innocent and the only legal and legal decision in the case can only be an acquittal. “

Alexander Alexandrov, Oleg Rubnikovich