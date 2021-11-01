Environmentalists have accused Gates and Bezos of hypocrisy after a gorgeous party. Reedus

Fighters against climate change billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have been called hypocrites for calling on the world to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and they themselves burn tons of fuel at one party per day.

As reported by the Daily Mail, last Friday, October 29, the multibillionaire founder of Microsoft celebrated his 66th birthday in Turkey with his fellow founder Amazon.

The mighty of this world have vacationed on superyachts in the Mediterranean Sea, each of which emits about 19 tons of carbon dioxide per day.

The article says that Gates hosted a private party on a nearly two million dollar rented boat, to which he invited 50 guests. Among them was Bezos, who flew 190 kilometers from a nearby resort town in a helicopter to meet a friend, burned over 50 liters of fuel and emitted about 100 kilograms of CO2.

© social networks

According to British journalists, the guests of the party enjoyed local seafood, sushi, pizza and champagne, and when they got bored on the yacht, they went to the Sea Me beach club in Fethiye.

Both Gates and Bezos have spoken in the past about the need to tackle climate change and reduce our carbon footprint.

Bill Gates. © EPA / TASS

Note that this is Gates’ first birthday since the announcement of the divorce from Melinda Gates, with whom he has three children. Gates, 65, and his 57-year-old ex-wife shocked the world when they tweeted their divorce on May 4. They wrote that they “no longer believe they can grow together as a couple,” but they will still continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The couple officially divorced in August, just four months after filing.

Following the divorce announcement, Gates was accused of “debauchery” and sexual harassment of colleagues during his tenure at Microsoft.