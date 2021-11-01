https://ria.ru/20211101/erdogan-1757226896.html

Erdogan proposed to Macron the idea of ​​a “platform of six” in the South Caucasus

Erdogan proposed to Macron the idea of ​​”platform of six” in the South Caucasus – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Erdogan proposed to Macron the idea of ​​a “platform of six” in the South Caucasus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the idea of ​​a “platform of six” in the South Caucasus. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T15: 29

2021-11-01T15: 29

2021-11-01T15: 29

in the world

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sergei Lavrov

emmanuelle macron

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156176/47/1561764767_0-0:3319:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_9224e50ebdc83cc971f72ffcf7138c8b.jpg

ANKARA, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the idea of ​​a “platform of six” in the South Caucasus. format “3 + 3”. Lavrov noted that Iran has a positive attitude towards this initiative, like Turkey and Azerbaijan, and also expressed the hope that Georgia will show interest in creating such a mechanism for consultations and agreeing decisions on the development of the Caucasus. In October, the Georgian Foreign Ministry denied information that the head of the department David Zalkaliani allegedly confirmed the readiness of the Georgian side to participate in negotiations in the “3 + 3” format with the participation of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Russia and Turkey. “… After that he (Macron – ed.) Raised the situation in the South Caucasus. We said that we were there (in Azerbaijan – ed.) Last week, and now positive steps are being taken in the South Caucasus, and our brother Ilham Aliyev decisively wants to continue these positive steps … At this meeting (meeting with Macron – ed.), The issue of creating a six-sided platform in the region came to the fore. Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Georgia and Armenia, if they all agree, we will create a platform for peace here, “he said. Erdogan to journalists.

https://ria.ru/20210624/turtsiya-1738297537.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156176/47/1561764767_303 0:3032:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8dedc4b1a9377d5b3e2184794d308a0d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sergei Lavrov, Emmanuel Macron