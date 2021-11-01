https://ria.ru/20211031/erdogan-1757124956.html
Erdogan spoke about the creation of a common army of the European Union
Erdogan spoke about the creation of a common army of the European Union
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said following talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome that he does not believe in the possibility of … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
ANKARA, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said following talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome that he does not believe in the possibility of the EU having its own army. “This is not a project that is possible. It is impossible,” Erdogan told reporters in Rome, answering a question about the discussions regarding the creation of the EU’s own army. The broadcast was conducted by the NTV channel.
