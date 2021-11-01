Ethereum confidently overtakes Bitcoin in 2021

Over the past 12 months, it has grown in price by 980%, but only by 340%. The practicality of smart contracts has led to increased demand for ETH, and the deflationary mechanism sometimes burns more than miners can mine.

Image source: StormGain cryptocurrency exchange

One of the drivers for Ethereum was the NFT market, which grew from $ 17 million at the beginning of the year to the current $ 1.8 billion. Almost all well-known world brands, from NASA to the Hermitage, have their digital collections. The only thing holding back the more rapid growth of the segment is the high fees, which again exceed $ 50 in the Ethereum network.

Image source: nonfungible.com

The increased costs discourage wide audiences from using NFT, where most art objects cost less than $ 100. Nevertheless, the activity of users of the largest platform for the exchange of digital art – OpenSea – puts the site in first place in terms of the volume of ETH burned.

Image source: dune.xyz

ETH began to burn with the EIP-1559 update, which added a deflationary mechanism: the base rate per transaction is now destroyed, and miners receive a tip, the size of which is determined by the addressee. At the moment, there have been burned coins with a total value of $ 2.5 billion, and often more is burned during the day than miners mined. This trend gained momentum again at the end of October when there was an increased demand for meme cryptocurrencies.

Image source: dune.xyz

Most of the dog-themed meme cryptocurrencies are based on ERC-20 tokens, and in order to buy them, you first need to acquire ETH. In October, the best growth was shown by: (4000%) (800%), BABYDOGE (560%), SafeMoon Inu (540%). The surge in interest in HYIP tools has led to an increase in activity on the Ethereum network.

The increased demand for meme cryptocurrencies is wave-like. In contrast, NFT creates a more sustainable demand for Ethereum, which ultimately drives long-term growth against Bitcoin. Vitalik Buterin’s coin can get even more impetus with the transition to proof-of-stake, but that’s another story.

Analytical group StormGain