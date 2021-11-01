Ethereum (ETH) Records Another All-Time High | Blockchain24

Ethereum recorded a new all-time high as blockchain data showed that Ethereum burned more tokens than in the last 24 hours, thanks in part to strong SHIB activity.

Ethereum’s own token rose to $ 4402 in Asian hours, surpassing the previous record of $ 4.379 reached in May, according to the data. At $ 4,370, the cryptocurrency rose 45% in October, compared to a 40% gain in Bitcoin. The implicit volatility differential between Ether and Bitcoin is increasing, indicating that the market expects Ether to continue leading price evolution in the coming weeks, as mentioned in the First Mover newsletter on Thursday.

Data tracked by Tokenview shows that Ethereum has generated 15,109.34 ETH and burned 16,710.2 ETH in the last 24 hours. This means a decrease in net supply by 1600 ETH. Shiba Inu burned 770.12 ETH and became the third largest asset after ETH. Uniswap v.2 and Tether burned 2,729.22 and 1,248.72 ETH, respectively. SHIB is up a staggering 800% this month to a record high of $ 0.00008870. The total value contributed to ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange that allows users to bet on SHIB, has doubled to $ 512 million this month, according to DeFi Llama.

Currency burning refers to the process of withdrawing circulation tokens and is equivalent to the cryptocurrency market to buy back shares. Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, implemented on August 5, burns a portion of the fees paid to miners, eliminating a significant portion of the circulated coins. The update tied the amount of ether burned with the use of the network.

Since its activation, the update has wiped out 668,339 ETH, which is over 50% of new currencies issued during the same period. Some options traders are betting that US regulators will soon approve a listed futures fund (ETF) and buy cheap off-currency buy options in anticipation of a price hike. Data tracked by Laevitas shows that the $ 15,000 ETH purchase option, which will expire in March, has generated strong demand in recent days.