Ethereum has set a new historical record: what was the main impetus – news bitcoin

Ethereum’s value has set a new record amid the growing popularity of its own blockchain network, which is used for most cryptocurrency transactions.

Remarkable Ethereum Rise: How World’s Second Most Popular Cryptocurrency Can Overtake Bitcoin

New Ethereum Record

The price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency has grown by 3.5% and crossed the mark at 4 403 dollars per coin on Friday, October 29th. Thus, the digital coin broke the previous record – 4379 dollars, which was recorded in May. Cryptocurrency market capitalization skyrocketed to more than 510 billion dollars. Ethereum is only ahead of Bitcoin, whose price is around 61 thousand dollars according CoinDesk.

What is blockchain

This is a continuous sequential chain of blocks with information built according to certain rules. Each block contains a timestamp, a hash of the previous block, and transaction data. This technology was created in 2009, on the basis of which the idea of ​​digital money was realized.

It is the Ethereum blockchain that is the most popular option on the crypto market. Its protocol is used by thousands of decentralized projects. This week the network received a new boost with a successful upgrade to make it faster and more energy efficient.

The current cost of Ethereum at the time of creation of this material is 4322 dollars per coin, market cap is 508.8 billion dollars, informs CoinDesk …

Crypto activists see the start of this digital coin rally as a symbol of a new season in cryptocurrency investment. According to TGSL, over the past 12 months Ethereum has risen in price by 1000%. For comparison, bitcoin has risen in price by only 380% for the same period. This result was achieved, among other things, thanks to the popularity of the blockchain network.