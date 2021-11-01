Ethereum renewed its all-time high, but later fell

Passing through the expiration date on Friday did not change the balance of power in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum renewed its all-time high, then went into correction, bitcoin continued its downward consolidation. Major players could take a break ahead of the Fed meeting on November 3 to receive signals of further steps by the US monetary authorities. The decisions made can affect inflation expectations, along with the growth of which digital assets have renewed the records of April-May.

The Fed will not be able to start raising rates until the quantitative easing program is completely phased out by mid-June (unless it accelerates the expected rate of $ 15 billion monthly), so inflation expectations will fuel at least the continued growth of consumer prices at current levels. For this reason, the medium-term prospects for cryptocurrencies look attractive, but a pause and a go-ahead from the Fed are needed so that investors are not mistaken in their expectations.

On the eve of this event, there was a moderate inflow of coins to exchanges, and on-chain statistics showed selling pressure of short-term players, but the derivatives market indicates that there is no manifestation of pessimism. As a result, on the bitcoin chart there is a kind of flag and trades of levels above the psychological level of $ 60,000. Fixing above $ 63,000 in the coming days looks like an unlikely scenario, which does not exclude a return to Friday’s lows of $ 58,000 and a temporary departure to lower levels.

For Ethereum, consolidation in the $ 4000-4350 range looks more likely. On Friday, the update of the all-time high was facilitated by materials from the FT about the chances of SEC approval of an exchange-traded fund in 2022 (in Australia, in fact, ETFs on Ethereum may appear earlier in the near future in light of the publication of the relevant rules). The bulls were inspired to feats and the forecast from Goldman Sachs that quotes could reach $ 8000 by the end of the year. The news about the activation of the Altair update in the Beacon Chain also supported buyers, which indicated the ongoing preparations for the transition to ETH2. Technical support was provided by a favorable picture in the ratio of ETH to BTC.

The unthinkable continues in the “dog” tokens. A billboard featuring Shiba Inu appeared on Times Square. The AMC cinema chain was in a hurry, which launched a survey on the possibility of supporting this asset. The actual advertisement for the token appeared on the pages of one publication in India. Elon Musk added fuel to the fire with fantasies about launching a technological institute with discounts for DOGE owners. By the weekend, the situation had calmed down somewhat both in terms of trading activity and in terms of prices.

__________________

Aaron Chomsky,

Head of Investment Department,

ICB Fund