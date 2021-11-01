Ethereum will rise to $ 8000 by the end of 2021

Goldman Sachs expects the second-most important cryptocurrency, Ethereum, to rise to $ 8,000 by the end of the year, if historical correlation with inflationary expectations persists.

This is the opinion of Bernard Rzimelka, Managing Director of Global Markets at Goldman Sachs Investment Bank.

He referred to the correlation observed since 2019 between the market estimate of inflation over a two-year horizon and the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index. Ethereum’s weight in the latter is 40%, just like Bitcoin. Another 20% comes from Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and EOS.

According to the graph, the expected inflation rate by October 25 reached 2.86%. The cryptocurrency basket index during this time did not have time to respond to the latest jump.

“The latest spike in inflationary expectations suggests upside potential if the relationship between previous episodes continues (gray circles). We see the prospect of a late stage rally with a long-term high in the future, ”the report says.

On October 29, Ethereum renewed its high above $ 4,400 in the form of a narrowing wedge.

For an expert, this is a signal “either a sign of depletion and a peak […] or a starting point for an accelerating rally on a break above. “

The latter scenario, according to Bernard Rzimelka, reinforces the fact that the RSI indicator has not yet reached the overbought levels seen at past market highs.