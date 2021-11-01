Ethiopian prime minister urged to take up arms and “bury” the rebels :: Politics :: RBC

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on the people of the country to take up arms and go to fight the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PNLF). This was reported by the Addis Standard with reference to the politician’s statement.

“Abiy Ahmed called on our people to temporarily suspend random affairs, organize and march in a legal way, using any type of weapon and force to stop, reverse and bury the NPLT terrorists who came to destroy the country. This great nation did not overcome enormous historical difficulties, simply standing and looking around or being content with only a few victories. We repulsed attacks, standing together and steadfastly protecting our country, ”it was reported.

The publication indicates that the statement by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia came after the authorities of the Amhara region declared a state of emergency amid clashes with rebels. In particular, a curfew was introduced throughout the region, and the activities of all state institutions were suspended.

Russia and Ethiopia resumed flights



Tigray is a northern province of Ethiopia bordering Eritrea and Sudan, named after the Tigray people. The majority of the country’s population belongs to the Amhara people living in the center and in the south.